ACC basketball teams prefer to stay close to home

Last week’s release of the ACC men’s basketball schedule signified more than another bit of information tossed upon the ever-churning sea of sports news, more than just an opportunity to highlight key games two months prior to the start of the 2016-17 season. Sharing the schedule offered a welcome dose of sanity in a North Carolina basketball world savaged by fallout from a notably ill-advised piece of recent legislation.
The menu of upcoming games offered the promise of better times ahead, made more concrete when listed by date, hour, opponent and location. In this first season since 1985 in which neither the ACC nor NCAA tournaments will be played within our state, we can instead contemplate getting caught up in the regular season the way a gardener savors soil that awaits planting.
Scanning the overall ACC schedule also provides insight into the thinking behind optional, nonconference games that coaches assemble to challenge, nurture or protect squads before league play commences. We get a chance to gauge who dared greatly – think Wake Forest – and who’s trying to sidle by.
The ’17 season provides a rare measure of uniformity at the outset – all but Florida State and Notre Dame begin play on Nov. 11. Apparently, easy first games can yield stunning results: William & Mary dumped N.C. State and Alabama State bested Virginia Tech last season. North Carolina and Virginia start the year on the road, at Tulane and UNC Greensboro, respectively.
The toughest debut belongs to Clemson, which takes on Georgia among this season’s three SEC opponents. The Tigers last dropped an opener in 1985, easily the best such run in the ACC.
Staying in conference
Scheduling uniformity within the ACC has been more elusive since expansion killed the round-robin in the mid-2000s. Some teams simply get to avoid the league’s least friendly arenas. Just which ACC courts are the least hospitable is a moving target and a ripe topic for debate, although Duke, Louisville and Virginia would appear near the top of most lists. That makes it an unfortunate twist of fate that Miami and Pitt, with new coach Kevin Stallings, a former Roy Williams assistant, visit all three this season.
The scheduling quirk makes it all the more important Miami replicates last season’s home record. Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes were undefeated at Coral Gables in ACC competition, playing before sellout crowds as their attendance jumped an average of about 2,000 fans per contest from 2015.
An 18-game schedule also has compacted the regular season. Duke used to annually arrange a February outing against a tough opponent – Arizona, St. John’s, Temple, UCLA. Mike Krzyzewski said the forays outside the league provided a chance to see how unfamiliar teams scouted the Blue Devils and tried to exploit perceived weaknesses. This year a single ACC member ventures outside the conference after Dec. 28, despite the fact most schools have a six- or seven-day hiatus built in during January or February. The sole exception is Virginia, which travels to Philadelphia on Jan. 29 to face Villanova.
One Krzyzewski propensity that hasn’t changed is avoidance of nonleague games on hostile courts. This year Duke’s only optional venture to an unfriendly arena is a Dec. 10 game against UNLV at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, which is not the Runnin’ Rebels home floor. North Carolina takes on Kentucky at the same arena a week later as the gambling mecca seeks legitimacy as a sports destination.
Still, the Blue Devils don’t hang around Durham all that much. Only two ACC members play at home less often than Duke, which has 16 dates at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Included in the Devils’ six neutral site games (including Elon in Greensboro) is a matchup at New York’s Madison Square Garden with Florida, coached by Mike White, son of Duke AD Kevin White.
Wake tested
Wake Forest, struggling to right the ship in Danny Manning’s third season, has arguably the conference’s toughest schedule. Wake appears 14 times on its home floor, Joel Coliseum, fewest in the league. No ACC squad dares more bracing nonconference road tests than the Demon Deacons, who go to Northwestern, Richmond and Xavier. The young Deacs could, along with Notre Dame and Virginia, also face Villanova, the defending NCAA champion. The Wildcats are a possible matchup in November’s Charleston Classic, as is power conference opponent Mississippi State.
Clemson plays at home almost as seldom as Wake (15 times), a bit of a surprise given that the Tigers return to Littlejohn Coliseum, renovated to the tune of $63.5 million, after a season in exile at Greenville. Mercifully, North Carolina comes to Littlejohn, avoiding talk of Clemson’s 58 losses without a win at Chapel Hill.
Among the Tigers’ road trips is a visit to San Juan, where they face Davidson to open a three-game stint in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Every ACC squad except Georgia Tech participates in a similar multigame, in-season tournament – five in Classics, three in Invitationals, two in Tip-Offs, and one each in a Jam, a Legacy, a Battle and the Preseason NIT.
Home cooking
Meanwhile, the league’s leading homebody is predictably Jim Boeheim, back in the NCAA’s good graces. Fresh off an unlikely Final Four run, Syracuse enjoys a conference-high 19 home contests, including four straight to open the season and 10 of its first 13 through the end of the 2016 calendar year. To be fair, given that Syracuse’s top three players are gone, easing into the water is probably advisable.
Five schools gorge on home cooking 18 times each. In the cases of Boston College, winless in the ACC last season, and Georgia Tech, another candidate to finish last under new head coach Josh Pasternak, nonconference caution makes perfect sense. But as aspirants to a place in the conference’s upper echelon, the other reluctant travelers – Florida State, N.C. State and Notre Dame – have less of an excuse.
The Wolfpack’s Mark Gottfried matches Boeheim for the most chronically unabashed home schedules. Gottfried has averaged 18.5 home games over six seasons, Boeheim the same in four as an ACC member. (This year’s leaguewide average is 16.9.) Recovering from last year’s unexpected swoon, the Pack further reduces its vulnerability by leaving Raleigh just once in December, to visit Miami on New Year’s Eve.
The Pack is certain to face one opponent from a Power Five conference, Illinois at Champaign in the ACC/Big TenChallenge. That’s also State’s sole non-ACC road challenge, bashfulness matched by Duke, FSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Only BC fails to venture to any hostile venues at all – a wise survival choice by coach Jim Christian, winner of four ACC games and 20 overall in two seasons at Chestnut Hill.
Powerful North Carolina, last year’s regular season and ACC champion, has a schedule that rivals Wake in degree of difficulty. The Tar Heels play at Tulane, Hawaii and then Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Hoosiers among five likely power conference opponents. Only Tennessee from the elite leagues comes to Chapel Hill, as does Monmouth, coached by former Tar Heel King Rice (1987-91).
UNC and Duke cap the regular season at the Smith Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. The following week league teams migrate to Brooklyn, as scheduled, for the 64th annual ACC tournament. Then it’s exile from North Carolina for NCAA tournament and NIT competition, thanks to the noxious brand of political correctness embodied in House Bill 2.
Comments