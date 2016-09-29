ACC football championship will be played in Orlando

0:34 Duke quarterback says Notre Dame win was 'total team fight' Pause

10:11 UNC football player Allen Artis says he did not rape or drug his accuser

0:38 N.C. State's Shawn Boone on Wake Forest: 'It will be big'

0:22 Watch Bug Howard's game-winning catch against Pitt

1:25 UNC's Trubisky on the Tar Heels' game-winning drive

2:18 UNC's Switzer caps Pitt win with record 16 receptions

0:56 Good not good enough for NC State freshman point guard Dennis Smith

1:48 Highlights from UNC's win over James Madison

1:12 UNC's Fedora on the necessity of positive leadership

2:40 UNC's Larry Fedora previews Pitt game