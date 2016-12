More Videos

20:34 ACC Now Live with Joe Giglio and Luke DeCock

3:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises team's toughness in win over Michigan State

1:01 Dexter Lawrence is voted ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory

2:57 Relive NC State's victory over UNC

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

2:35 UNC's Trubisky: 'A loss is a loss'

1:45 A fumble then a whole lot of pushing and shoving

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together'

1:51 Coach K discusses win over William & Mary and the challenges it presented

9:17 ACC Now Live with Joe Giglio