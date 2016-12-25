Ending 2016 with a sports quiz

Unlike all the other 2016 wrapups you’re likely to read and hear, this one will not mention Donald Trump.
And since the Electoral College doesn’t compete in any league in North Carolina, that’s out as a topic too. So is mentioning the advocacy roles played for the respective candidates during the presidential election campaign by the likes of Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James, or Bobby Bowden, the former Florida State coach.
Politics doesn’t affect sports anyway – unless you live in North Carolina.
Besides, there’s no need to look away from sports for juicy deeds and misdeeds when we had so much good stuff happening right here.
1) When the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, they broke up a 108-year shutout. Among other droughts ended in 2016, which was the longest?
a) The Detroit Lions reintroduced cheerleaders on sidelines.
b) Duke’s baseball team made NCAAs.
c) A major pro sports team from Cleveland won a championship.
d) UNC men’s lacrosse captured an NCAA title.
2) What did Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich say about Wake Forest broadcaster and alum Tommy Elrod leaking details of plays preceding a football game involving the Deacons and Cardinals earlier this season?
a) “I sure hope Bobby Petrino isn’t cutting ethical corners again.”
b) “At least football wasn’t providing paid escorts for recruits like the basketball program.”
c) “I’m disappointed that this issue has brought undue attention to our football staff as we prepare for our upcoming bowl game.”
d) “I want to apologize on behalf of the university, our athletic department and football program for any unsportsmanlike behavior by a member of our coaching staff.”
3) Name the North Carolina football team that won its league championship in 2016.
a) North Carolina Central
b) North Carolina State
c) North Carolina
d) East Carolina
4) Which is not the informal first name of an ACC football coach?
a) Jimbo
b) Dabo
c) Dino
d) Dumbo
5) Which argument was not offered as justification by the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill to avoid punishment for NCAA rule violations related to what the sports governing entity called “anomalous classes” lacking academic rigor and geared to athletes?
a) The NCAA has no jurisdiction over academics.
b) The statute of limitations expired before significant evidence was compiled to establish alleged wrongdoing.
c) It’s unfair to use the report compiled by Kenneth Wainstein and associates, which did not follow NCAA investigative protocols.
d) The Devil(s) made them do it.
6) What did New York Knicks rookie Marshall Plumlee do when he was called up from the D League and got caught in Manhattan traffic as he tried to reach Madison Square Garden?
a) Cursed out cabdriver and got arrested for disorderly conduct.
b) Proclaimed he went to Duke, causing traffic to part.
c) Got out of the cab and ran through the streets.
d) Stopped at a bar for a few drinks.
7) Which of these North Carolina-related sports events never happened?
a) Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins played a major league baseball game in Fayetteville (at Ft. Bragg).
b) Clemson was victorious in a men’s basketball game at Chapel Hill, ending a winless streak that began with the series opener on Jan. 15, 1925.
c) Charlotte product and Davidson grad Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors became the first unanimously selected NBA most valuable player.
d) Seven ACC championships and the NBA all-star game were moved elsewhere due to enactment of a discriminatory law by the General Assembly (HB2).
8) What did Tar Heel basketball coach Roy Williams avoid publicly criticizing this year?
a) His team’s defense on the last play of the 2016 NCAA final, which allowed Villanova a largely-unimpeded 3-point shot that won the national championship.
b) His own judgment.
c) January references on ESPN to specific undergrads as candidates for the “green room,” a TV on-deck circle used by players awaiting draft selection in June.
d) The ACC’s abrupt decision to accommodate ESPN, its partner in a new TV network, by going to 20 league games in 2019-20.
9) Pick the fruit that did not have its name appropriately affixed to one of this year’s 41 bowl games.
a) Citrus
b) Peach
c) Lemon
d) Orange
10) Which of these anthem-related acts did not occur in 2016?
a) Ryan Held, an N.C. State swimmer, cried after receiving an Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.
b) Colin Kaepernick of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers knelt during the playing of the anthem, precipitating similar protests and harsh backlash.
c) Members of the East Carolina marching band took a knee while performing the Star Spangled Banner prior to a game against Central Florida at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
d) Harkening to Dean Smith’s practice during the 1960s, players at North Carolina stayed in the locker room until the national anthem was over.
11) North Carolina had the most Division I teams engaged in postseason competition in what college sport?
a) Football
b) Baseball
c) Women’s basketball
d) Men’s basketball
12) Who was among the targets of the fines, reprimands and suspensions meted out this year by the ACC and NCAA?
a) Tar Heel women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell got a two-game suspension in January (one each from the NCAA and UNC) for making physical contact with an official during a loss at Duke.
b) The NCAA suspended N.C. State freshman Omer Yurtseven for this basketball season’s nine games for receiving money while playing in his native Turkey – coincidentally the same number of contests coaches Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and Larry Brown of SMU recently were forced to sit out for cheating.
c) Boston College, recovering from an 0-18 ACC men’s basketball season in 2015-16, was fined $25,000 by the league for averaging fewer than 3,000 fans per game during this fall’s nonconference competition.
d) Louisville and Virginia Tech were fined $25,000 each, the maximum under ACC bylaws, for not reporting game plan information that was inappropriately provided by Wake’s Tommy Elrod.
13) Which term of art that does not belong in discussions of contemporary sports media?
a) Platform
b) Rabbit ears
c) Unbundling
d) Linear
14) Americans dominated the Summer Olympics, and the Games more or less went off smoothly. Still, glitches and embarrassing moments proved distracting. Which of the following did not mar the Olympiad?
a) After competing in Rio’s sewage-polluted Guanabara Bay, open-water swimmers got violently ill while being interviewed during a cooking segment on NBC’s Today Show.
b) Mongolian wrestling coaches stripped to their underwear to protest the judges’ decision to levy a penalty point against their wrestler, Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran, that cost him a bronze medal match.
c) Swimmer Ryan Lockte, a former Charlotte resident, falsely accused police of robbing him and a few teammates at gunpoint during a drunken late-night escapade, doubled down on the lie to credulous NBC reporters, then fled the country.
d) Pools used for swimming, diving and water polo turned a murky green due to mishandled water treatment that officials struggled to diagnose and correct.
15) Sometimes you simply have to wonder what people were thinking, or if they were thinking at all. Which unfortunate choice mentioned below was not made during this past year?
a) Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer sliced open the tip of the pinky on his throwing hand while adjusting a homemade drone, costing him a start in the American League playoffs.
b) Someone from the NCAA tipped off a University of South Carolina athletic staff member that the Gamecock men would get a bid to the NCAA basketball tournament. This turned out to be false. Despite USC’s 24 regular-season wins, it was excluded from the NCAAs, as clarified in a followup communication.
c) The New York Yankees announced they would not retire the No. 2 worn by former shortstop Derek Jeter because, with 20 numbers already honored, Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park now looks a bit too crowded and self-congratulatory.
d) It wasn’t exactly a heads-up move that led golfer Zac Blair to be disqualified from the Wells Fargo Championship. Blair bent a putter over his own skull, then was penalized for finishing the hole using a club damaged outside the normal course of play.
16) Which of the following doesn’t belong among this year’s prime examples of poor judgment?
a) Duke guard Grayson Allen tripped three different players in three different basketball games over two different seasons.
b) North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora accepted Tim Beckman, fired at Illinois for mistreatment of injured players, as a volunteer assistant coach. Fedora dismissed criticism of his decision until chancellor Carol Folt quickly ended the relationship.
c) Greensboro Grasshopper Josh Naylor cut teammate Stone Garrett with a knife at the apartment they share, sending the outfielder to the disabled list for a week, in what a Miami Marlins executive called “a silly prank gone bad.”
d) N.C. State big man BeeJay Anya mimicked a Geiko TV ad by skating onto the ice between periods at a Carolina Hurricanes game performing pirouettes while wearing a leotard.
ANSWERS: 1 (b); 2 (c); 3 (a); 4 (d); 5 (d); 6 (c); 7 (b); 8 (a); 9 (c); 10 (d); 11 (b); 12 (c); 13 (b); 14 (a); 15 (c); 16 (d).
