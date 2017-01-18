Recruiting roundup: NCSU gets commitment from Heritage’s Ricky Person

1:43 NC State's Terry Henderson: I am proud of the way we competed and the way we fought Pause

9:16 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We showed some toughness and character

3:17 NC State's Omer Yurtseven: I was ready to do whatever it took

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained