ACC ‘fake news’ to ponder

4:18 NC State's Abu on Duke: 'That game's over' Pause

1:06 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order

2:19 Trump boasts of executive orders in first weekly address

4:22 Whose job is it to save North Topsail Beach?

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:29 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees