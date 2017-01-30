Here’s who has committed to UNC, Duke and NC State

National Signing Day is Wednesday. It marks the first day a high school senior can sign a National Letter of Intent to play college football with a school in the NCAA.
Here are the players who have committed to Duke, North Carolina, and N.C. State:
Duke
▪ Drew Jordan - DE, 6-2, 236 pounds, four-star, GA
▪ Victor Dimukeje - DE/LB, 6-3, 255 pounds, three-star, MD
▪ Jake Marwede - TE, 6-5, 238 pounds, three-star, IL
▪ Marquis Waters - RB, 6-1, 190, three-star, FL (enrolled)
▪ Chris Katrenick - QB, 6-3, 205 pounds, three-star, IL (enrolled)
▪ Patrick Leitten - OT, 6-8, 247 pounds, three-star, TN
▪ Jacob Rimmer - OT, 6-7, 280 pounds, three-star, TN
▪ Damani Neal - S, 5-10, 182 pounds, three-star, MD
▪ Deon Jackson - RB, 6-0, 207 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Michael Carter II - S, 5-11, 178 pounds three-star, GA
▪ Will Taylor - FB - 6-4, 280 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Joshua Blackwell - DB/WR/PR, 6-0, 175 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Marvin Hubbard - RB, 5-9, 180 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Lummie Young - S, 6-2, 188 pounds, three-star, SC
▪ Leonard Johnson - CB, 6-3, 185 pounds, three-star, AL
▪ Damond Johnson - WR, 6-1, 170 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Ben Frye - DE, 6-3, 250 pounds, three-star, OH
▪ Rakavius Chambers - C, 6-3, 275 pounds, three-star, AL
▪ Noah Grau - TE, 6-5, 224 pounds, three-star, MA
▪ Chris Rumph II - OLB, 6-3, 200 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Derrick Tangelo - DT, 6-1, 278 pounds, three-star, MD
▪ Axel Nyembwe - DT, 6-2, 290 pounds, three-star, MD
UNC
▪ Jonah Melton - OG, 6-4, 295 pounds, four-star, #143, NC (enrolled)
▪ Jake Lawler - DE, 6-3, 225 pounds, four-star, #177, NC (enrolled)
▪ Xach Gill - DE, 6-5, 270 pounds, four-star, #289, NC (enrolled)
▪ Tre Shaw - CB, 6-0, 180 pounds, four-star, GA (enrolled)
▪ C.J. Cotman, N/A, 5-11, 180-pound, four-star, FL
▪ J.T. Cauthen - WR, 6-2, 210 pounds, three-star, NC (enrolled)
▪ Tyler Smith - WR, 5-11, 185, three-star, GA
▪ Beau Corrales, WR, 6-4, 203-pound, three-star, TX
▪ Jordan Tucker, OT, 6-7, 350-pound, three-star, GA
▪ Billy Ross - OT, 6-5, 310 pounds, three-star, WV
▪ Michael Carter - RB, 5-8, 191 pounds, three-star FL (enrolled)
▪ Jordon Riley - DT, 6-6, 292 pounds, three-star, Durham, NC (enrolled)
▪ Antwuan Branch - RB, 6-0, 208 pounds, three-star, TN
▪ Noah Ruggles - K, 6-3, 175 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Caleb Rozar - S, 6-3, 192 pounds, three-star, TN
▪ Malik Robinson - LB, 6-0, 223 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Brian Anderson - OG, 6-3, 286 pounds, three-star, AL
▪ Jeremiah Gemmel - LB, 6-1, 208 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Marcus McKethan - OG, 6-6, 328 pounds, three-star, SC
▪ Kayne Roberts - WR, 6-3, 195 pounds, two-star, TN
NC State
▪ Antoine Thompson - WR, 6-1, 176 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Grant Gibson - DT, 6-1, 305 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Matt McCay - QB, 6-4, 185 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Darius Hodge - OLB, 6-2, 217 pounds, three-star NC
▪ Damien Darden - TE, 6-4, 245 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Louis Acceus - OLB, 6-1, 190 pounds, three-star, NJ
▪ Isaiah Moore - OLB, 6-2, 205 pounds, three-star, VA
▪ Chris Ingram - CB, 6-0, 175 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Raven Saunders - OLB, 6-0, 215 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Erin Collins - RB, 5-10, 180 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Joshua Fedd-Jackson - OG, 6-3.5, 300 pounds, three-star, NJ
▪ Max Fisher - WR, 6-3, 188 pounds, three-star, DC
▪ Kevince Brown - DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Adam Boselli - TE, 6-4, 210 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Xavier Lyas - DE, 6-5, 210 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Nakia Robinson Jr. - WR, 6-1, 170 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Bryson Speas - OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Ibrahim Kante - DE, 6-5, 240 pounds, three-star, NY
▪ Dante Johnson - DE, 6-4, 252 pounds, two-star, FL
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments