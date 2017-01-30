ACC

January 30, 2017 5:10 PM

Here’s who has committed to UNC, Duke and NC State

By Jonathan M. Alexander

National Signing Day is Wednesday. It marks the first day a high school senior can sign a National Letter of Intent to play college football with a school in the NCAA.

Here are the players who have committed to Duke, North Carolina, and N.C. State:

Duke

▪  Drew Jordan - DE, 6-2, 236 pounds, four-star, GA

▪  Victor Dimukeje - DE/LB, 6-3, 255 pounds, three-star, MD

▪  Jake Marwede - TE, 6-5, 238 pounds, three-star, IL

▪  Marquis Waters - RB, 6-1, 190, three-star, FL (enrolled)

▪  Chris Katrenick - QB, 6-3, 205 pounds, three-star, IL (enrolled)

▪  Patrick Leitten - OT, 6-8, 247 pounds, three-star, TN

▪  Jacob Rimmer - OT, 6-7, 280 pounds, three-star, TN

▪  Damani Neal - S, 5-10, 182 pounds, three-star, MD

▪  Deon Jackson - RB, 6-0, 207 pounds, three-star, GA

▪  Michael Carter II - S, 5-11, 178 pounds three-star, GA

▪  Will Taylor - FB - 6-4, 280 pounds, three-star, GA

▪  Joshua Blackwell - DB/WR/PR, 6-0, 175 pounds, three-star, GA

▪  Marvin Hubbard - RB, 5-9, 180 pounds, three-star, GA

▪  Lummie Young - S, 6-2, 188 pounds, three-star, SC

▪  Leonard Johnson - CB, 6-3, 185 pounds, three-star, AL

▪  Damond Johnson - WR, 6-1, 170 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Ben Frye - DE, 6-3, 250 pounds, three-star, OH

▪  Rakavius Chambers - C, 6-3, 275 pounds, three-star, AL

▪  Noah Grau - TE, 6-5, 224 pounds, three-star, MA

▪  Chris Rumph II - OLB, 6-3, 200 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Derrick Tangelo - DT, 6-1, 278 pounds, three-star, MD

▪  Axel Nyembwe - DT, 6-2, 290 pounds, three-star, MD

UNC

▪  Jonah Melton - OG, 6-4, 295 pounds, four-star, #143, NC (enrolled)

▪  Jake Lawler - DE, 6-3, 225 pounds, four-star, #177, NC (enrolled)

▪  Xach Gill - DE, 6-5, 270 pounds, four-star, #289, NC (enrolled)

▪  Tre Shaw - CB, 6-0, 180 pounds, four-star, GA (enrolled)

▪  C.J. Cotman, N/A, 5-11, 180-pound, four-star, FL

▪  J.T. Cauthen - WR, 6-2, 210 pounds, three-star, NC (enrolled)

▪  Tyler Smith - WR, 5-11, 185, three-star, GA

▪  Beau Corrales, WR, 6-4, 203-pound, three-star, TX

▪  Jordan Tucker, OT, 6-7, 350-pound, three-star, GA

▪  Billy Ross - OT, 6-5, 310 pounds, three-star, WV

▪  Michael Carter - RB, 5-8, 191 pounds, three-star FL (enrolled)

▪  Jordon Riley - DT, 6-6, 292 pounds, three-star, Durham, NC (enrolled)

▪  Antwuan Branch - RB, 6-0, 208 pounds, three-star, TN

▪  Noah Ruggles - K, 6-3, 175 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Caleb Rozar - S, 6-3, 192 pounds, three-star, TN

▪  Malik Robinson - LB, 6-0, 223 pounds, three-star, GA

▪  Brian Anderson - OG, 6-3, 286 pounds, three-star, AL

▪  Jeremiah Gemmel - LB, 6-1, 208 pounds, three-star, GA

▪  Marcus McKethan - OG, 6-6, 328 pounds, three-star, SC

▪  Kayne Roberts - WR, 6-3, 195 pounds, two-star, TN

NC State

▪  Antoine Thompson - WR, 6-1, 176 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Grant Gibson - DT, 6-1, 305 pounds, three-star, NC

▪  Matt McCay - QB, 6-4, 185 pounds, three-star, NC

▪  Darius Hodge - OLB, 6-2, 217 pounds, three-star NC

▪  Damien Darden - TE, 6-4, 245 pounds, three-star, NC

▪  Louis Acceus - OLB, 6-1, 190 pounds, three-star, NJ

▪  Isaiah Moore - OLB, 6-2, 205 pounds, three-star, VA

▪  Chris Ingram - CB, 6-0, 175 pounds, three-star, NC

▪  Raven Saunders - OLB, 6-0, 215 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Erin Collins - RB, 5-10, 180 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Joshua Fedd-Jackson - OG, 6-3.5, 300 pounds, three-star, NJ

▪  Max Fisher - WR, 6-3, 188 pounds, three-star, DC

▪  Kevince Brown - DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Adam Boselli - TE, 6-4, 210 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Xavier Lyas - DE, 6-5, 210 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Nakia Robinson Jr. - WR, 6-1, 170 pounds, three-star, FL

▪  Bryson Speas - OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three-star, NC

▪  Ibrahim Kante - DE, 6-5, 240 pounds, three-star, NY

▪  Dante Johnson - DE, 6-4, 252 pounds, two-star, FL

