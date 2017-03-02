Syracuse eliminates UNC in ACC Women’s Tournament

Alexis Peterson made four 3-pointers and scored 29 points, and 21st-ranked Syracuse defeated North Carolina 83-64 in the second round of the ACC tournament on Thursday night.
The sixth-seeded Orange (21-9) will play third-seeded and No. 13-ranked Duke on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Brittney Sykes added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Briana Day 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Orange, who outrebounded the Tar Heels 50-23, including 29 on the offensive glass in scoring 32 second-chance points.
Jamie Cherry made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Paris Kea 17 and Olivia Smith 12 for the Tar Heels (15-16), who outshot the Orange but gave up 27 points off 17 turnovers.
Syracuse led 45-34 at halftime then pulled away in the third quarter with runs of 13-3 and 12-0 on its way to a 78-56 lead going into the fourth quarter. The teams combined for only 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Virginia 61, Wake Forest 44: Jocelyn Willoughby scored 17 points and helped eighth-seeded Virginia get off to a fast start en route to a win over ninth-seeded Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC tournament on Thursday.
Willoughby had eight points, four rebounds and a block in the first quarter when the Cavaliers used a 13-0 run to build a 19-8 lead. After both teams scored just six points in the second quarter Virginia opened the second half with a 15-5 run, and Wake Forest never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.
Dominique Toussaint, J’Kyra Brown and Felicia Aiyeotan had 10 points apiece for the Cavs (19-11), who face top-seeded and third-ranked Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Friday. Aiyeotan had six of 12 Virginia blocks.
Elisa Penna had 12 points for the Demon Deacons (15-15).
Willoughby scored Virginia’s first six points, the last bucket making it 6-5 and starting the 13-0 run. Wake Forest was 3-of-14 in the first quarter and 3-of-19 in the second, shooting 18 percent in the first half of 25 for the game.
No. 14 Louisville 68, Clemson 46: Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr both scored 17 points, and No. 14 Louisville, the fifth-seed, topped 13th-seeded Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament on Thursday.
Hines-Allen scored five points as the Cardinals scored the first seven points of the game, and Hines-Allen and Durr had seven each for a 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.
Louisville (26-6) takes a six-game winning streak into its Friday quarterfinal game against No. 17 N.C. State, the fourth seed.
Clemson (15-16), got 11 points from Nelly Perry. The Tigers were 2-of-14 from the field in the first quarter and finished 17-of-59 (29 percent), including 3-of-16 from 3-point range.
Hines-Allen went 7-of-10 from the field as the Cardinals shot 49 percent (25-of-51) despite going 3-of-17 from long distance. Durr made all of the 3s. Jazmine Jones added 12 points.
No. 16 Miami 87, Georgia Tech 71: Keyona Hayes scored 16 points and Adrienne Motley 15, and No. 16 Miami defeated Georgia Tech in a second-round ACC Tournament game on Thursday night.
Emese Hof added 14 points for the seventh-seeded Hurricanes (22-7), who will play eighth-ranked and second-seeded Florida State in a Friday quarterfinal.
Miami shot 64.5 percent in the first half, its best shooting half this season, and 63 percent in the second, making 37 of 58 shots.
Miami spotted the 10th-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-14) the game’s first basket then scored the next 11 points and led thereafter. The Hurricanes led 47-25 at halftime. Georgia Tech used an 8-0 run late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 11 but that was as close as it got.
Kaylan Pugh scored 21 points, Katarina Vuckovic and Zaire O’Neil 12 each and Imani Tilford 11 for Georgia Tech.
