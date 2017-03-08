Here’s the ACC tournament bracket: Day 2

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State' Pause

2:32 State fan watches pack fall in ACC Tournament: 'This is the way the whole season has gone'

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team'

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

1:26 Primetime with the Pack

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

0:42 Gottfried: Wolfpack will be good if 'ifs become reality'