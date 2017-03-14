Two Triangle cities ranked the best for college basketball fans

March Madness is in full effect and college hoops fans are rushing to complete their NCAA brackets. Turns out two Triangle towns might be the best places for college basketball fans.
WalletHub ranked Chapel Hill and Durham, home to the UNC Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils, in the top 3 of best cities for college basketball fans.
WalletHub crunched numbers on 291 U.S. cities with at least one Division 1 team using seven metrics – number of Division 1 teams, performance level of teams, number of championships, number of regular-season championships, minimum season ticket price, fan engagement and stadium capacity.
Chapel Hill led the pack as No. 1 overall. Durham was No. 3. Los Angeles was right between the Tobacco Road rivals at No. 2.
Also at the top of the list was another North Carolina town – Cullowhee at No. 10.
Raleigh was ranked 160 of 291 even though N.C. Central is in the NCAA Tournament this year. Charlotte was 174. Though Wilmington’s team also will be in the tournament this year, the city ranked 117.
To see the full ranking, go to wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-college-basketball/32944/.
