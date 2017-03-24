Raleigh’s Devonté Graham has a plan and Kansas wins big

2:35 Five questions with new NC State coach Kevin Keatts Pause

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

1:20 UNC has fun in practice before NCAA Regional

11:04 UNC's Roy Williams talks about using last year's championship loss as motivation

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:40 St. Augustine student killed in Washington, DC while on spring break

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

3:08 UNC's Meeks: 'I think we are more of a balanced team than we were before'