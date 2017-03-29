Duke recruit Mohamed Bamba the early star in McDonald’s All-American game

The early star of the McDonald’s game has been Duke recruit Mohamed Bamba, who is uncommitted. At the half, the 6-11 forward has 11 points. He has showed good impressive touch from the floor. The East leads 56-50.
Colin Sexton, who was recruited by N.C. State, but signed with Alabama, has also played well. The point guard wowed the crowd at the end of the first half at the McDonald’s All-America game, throwing several alley-oops to his East teammates.
Sexton has six assists and two points.
The best passer on the Alabama campus next year may not be the Crimson Tide’s quarterback, but instead basketball recruit Collin Sexton.
Bamba finished the half with 11 points for the East team. Duke signees Wendell Carter (East team) and Gary Trent Jr. (West team) finished with 10 points and zero points respectively.
N&O recruiting reporter Jonathan Alexander’s take: Bamba, the No. 3 recruit in the nation, is a high priority for Duke. He said he was comfortable in his top four school choices. Bamba is also considering Kentucky, Michigan and Texas. Bamba watched Duke beat Florida State on Feb. 28. He did not say when he would make a decision.
Comments