Duke signee, Gary Trent Jr., finds shooting touch after going cold in the first half

Duke recruit Gary Trent Jr. struggled early in the McDonald’s All-America game, but he found his touch at the start of the second half. Playing for the West team, Trent took a nice feed from Arizona commit Deandre Ayton and scored his first basket of the contest.
His future Blue Devils teammate, East forward Wendell Carter, Jr., also showcased his skills. He has 10 points, two rebounds and two assists, and was 5-for-5 from the field.
With 11:31 to go in the second half, the West is leading 78-74. The game’s leading scorer is Missour recruit and No. 1 prospect, Michael Porter, Jr.. Porter has 16 points for the West. Duke prospect Mohamed Bamba leads the East with 15 points.
N&O recruiting reporter Jonathan Alexander’s take: Trent was the second player to sign with Duke in November. Trent played for Prolific Prep in California and is considered one of the top shooting guards in the country on most recruiting websites. ESPN Top 100 rates the 6-5, 200-pound guard, No. 8 overall and the No. 1 shooting guard.
