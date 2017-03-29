West team beats East team filled with Duke recruits in McDonald’s All-American game

There was some late game dramatics at the 40th annual McDonald’s All-America game at the United Center. Trailing by two at the end of the game, the East team had multiple chances at the rim, only to be rejected twice by uncommitted center Brandon McCoy. That sealed the victory for the West, 109-107.
Leading the way for the victors was Missouri recruit Michael Porter, Jr., who had 17 points. Porter was named the game’s MVP.
Duke recruit Wendell Carter, Jr. had 10 points and five rebounds for the East, but was one of the players rejected by McCoy at the end of the game. His future Blue Devils teammate, Gary Trent, Jr., had seven points for the West.
Center Mohamed Bamba, who is considering Duke, had 17 points for the East. Point guard Trevon Duval, another Blue Devils prospect, had eight points and three assists in the game.
Small forward Kevin Knox, who is down to four finalists including both Duke and North Carolina, had 15 points for the East.
Brian Bowen, who is considering North Carolina State, struggled from the field, going 1-for-6 from the field for three points.
Alexander’s take: At one point in the game, five Duke recruits were on the floor at the same time – four on the same team. The players, Carter, Bamba, Duval and Knox, played well together in the last few minutes. The East had a chance to tie the game at the end. Duval missed the tying shot, then Bamba, then Carter.
Knox was open. They probably should have tried to give it to him.
Comments