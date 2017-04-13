Recruiting notebook: UNC still in the hunt for four-star linebacker

A recap of local recruiting during the past week.
Blake Harris passes on NC State
Word of God star Blake Harris has officially signed to play college basketball for Missouri.
He announced his signing on Twitter on Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period.
The 6-3, 185-pound four-star point guard was granted a release last month from Washington, after its coach, Lorenzo Romar, was fired. Harris re-opened his recruitment, and listed four schools as his primary targets. Those schools were Missouri, N.C. State, Michigan State and Rutgers.
At Washington, Harris was going to play alongside the No. 1 prospect in the country, Michael Porter Jr., who was also granted a release after Romar’s firing. Porter chose to sign with Missouri first, which caused speculation about Harris following him.
“We worked well together,” Harris told The N&O in March. “We played well over the summer, so we think we can do big things.”
A couple of weeks later, and after his visit to Missouri, he announced he would be committing there.
Another possible reason for Harris choosing Missouri was that Lavar Batts Jr., a point guard, and the top player in the state, announced he was committing to N.C. State.
Both players played the same position.
UNC still in hunt for four-star linebacker
Payton Wilson, a 6-4, 220-pound four-star outside linebacker for Orange High School, has narrowed down his list to four schools, and North Carolina remains one of them.
Wilson is rated No. 85 overall in the class of 2018, according to 247sports.com, and No. 3 at his position. He is also the No. 4 ranked player in the state. Wilson racked up 127 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 13 sacks during his junior season, according to MaxPreps.com
Wilson announced on Twitter that his final four choices were UNC, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and Clemson.
Wilson, who also plays lacrosse, is expected to make a decision in May.
