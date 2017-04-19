Recruiting mailbag: How Grayson Allen’s return could impact Duke decisions

Grayson Allen announced Tuesday that he would stay for his senior season at Duke. His announcement will likely influence some recruits’ decisions about whether to sign with Duke.
jasonfreeman182@hotmail.com: Other than the slim chance Kevin Knox commits to UNC, do you see any other possible late additions to the Tar Heels? Seems Tony Bradley may be a one and done. Any big’s on the UNC radar?
First, I wouldn’t describe North Carolina’s chances at landing Knox as “slim.” I think there is really good chance they could get him. He has a grandfather who lives in Apex. The family, particularly his mom, really likes Roy Williams. His mom was a Tar Heels fan growing up. And the Tar Heels just won the NCAA national championship. All of that bodes well for UNC.
The only big player on my radar, other than Knox, is Garrison Brooks.
Brooks is a 6-9, 215-pound four-star forward from Lafayette, Ala., who was recently granted a release from Mississippi State. He is ranked No. 125 in the class of 2017, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He averaged 14.3 points per game, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks at Auburn High School.
According to reports, he was scheduled to have an in-home visit with UNC’s Roy Williams this week. Kansas’ Bill Self has also visited him.
@jonmalexander Out of Bamba, Duval, and Knox who do you see Duke getting? For anyone Duke doesn't get where do you see them going?— Chris - Duke Report (@DukeOfHoops) April 5, 2017
@DukeofHoops: Out of (Mohamed) Bamba, (Trevon) Duval, and Knox who do you see Duke getting?
If you asked me to pick one of the three, I’d say Knox would be the most likely recruit to choose Duke. Knox, a 6-9, 203-pound five-star prospect, has been labeled a positionless player by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Kentucky’s John Calipari, according to Knox.
He will play similarly to the way Jayson Tatum played at Duke. Tatum has already announced he will declare for the NBA draft. Duke guard Luke Kennard also declared for the draft, which further opens the door for him.
But prior to Tuesday, I would have said Duval. That’s because I thought Grayson Allen was heading to the NBA. However, on Tuesday, Allen announced that he would stay for his senior season.
While Frank Jackson has not yet announced a decision, many believe he will also stay. With the way Jackson played late last season, I think he, Allen and the top rated shooting guard in the country, Gary Trent Jr., are likely to start for Duke next season. That raises questions for Duval, the top point guard in the country.
But if Jackson does leave, then I think Duke has a great shot at landing Duval. Duke is in need of a true point guard and Duval, a 6-3, 185-pound guard, fits that bill.
If Duval doesn’t go to Duke, I could see him going to Kansas, where point guard Frank Mason III, who thrived there, has already declared for the NBA draft.
I do not know where Bamba is going. He has been pretty quiet about his decision. It is unclear the time frame in which he will make it. He is also interested in Texas, Kentucky, Michigan and Arizona.
If Knox does not go to Duke, I could see him going to UNC, Missouri or Florida State.
The only reason I don’t add Kentucky in the mix is because they have McDonald’s All-American Jarred Vanderbilt, who plays the same position as Knox. Vanderbilt is the No. 17 recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com.
Knox did say in December, that that wouldn’t negatively affect his decision, but I can’t see how it wouldn’t.
