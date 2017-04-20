Recruiting notebook: UNC still in the mix for Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams

Green Hope junior Jordyn Adams revealed his final five schools in a tweet on Wednesday, and North Carolina remains one of the choices.
Adams, a 6-2, 175-pound athlete, was one of the top football and baseball players in South Carolina last year. Adams transferred in January from Blythewood in Columbia, to Green Hope High in Cary.
His father, Deke Adams, was hired at UNC this offseason as its defensive line coach, which is what brought Adams to the Triangle.
Adams projects as a wide receiver in college, with most recruiting sites listing him as a four-star prospect. He is rated No. 15 at his position.
Adam’s choices also included Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Clemson. He tweeted that his top five were in no particular order.
5️⃣ .... no order! pic.twitter.com/lwRQJQL7tb— J2 (@jordynadams10) April 19, 2017
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and assistant coach Jeff Scott visited Green Hope’s campus in January, shortly after Adams transferred there.
Duvals denies unofficial visit to Duke
Earlier this week, a post on Trevon Duval’s Snapchat account showed a picture of the inside of a car on 15-501 with the word “Durham” on it, leading people to believe he was headed to visit Duke.
However, according to a tweet from Duval’s Twitter account, that’s not what he was doing.
Duval tweeted Tuesday: “Lol I’m not visiting Duke.”
Lol I'm not visiting Duke— Trevon Duval (@DatGuy_Trey) April 18, 2017
Duval, a 6-3, 185-pound senior point guard from IMG Academy in Atlanta, appears to jokester. On April 1, he tweeted that he would release his top 2 schools on Instagram Live. However, he later posted that it was a joke for April Fool’s Day.
April 1, 2017
The McDonald’s All-American is one of Duke’s top remaining targets in the class of 2017. The Blue Devils struggled at times last season without a true point guard and has made Duval one of their main priorities.
Blue Devils star guard Grayson Allen announced Tuesday that he is will return to Duke for his senior season. That puts Duval’s potential commitment to Duke into question. Prospects often make college decisions based on which players are returning, among other factors.
With Allen back, the addition of the top shooting guard in the country, Gary Trent Jr., and the likely return freshman guard Frank Jackson, Duval may not see himself fitting into that lineup.
Duke is also heavily recruiting Kevin Knox, a 6-9, 203-pound wing from Tampa.
ECU signs second basketball recruit
Justin Whatley, a 6-8, 180-pound forward from Chesapeake, Va., has signed with East Carolina, according to 247sports.com.
Whatley, a two-star recruit, played for Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 4.5 points per game, 1.4 blocks and 3.6 rebounds.
He is the second recruit to sign with the Pirates. The other is K.J. Davis, a 6-6, 185-pound three-star small forward who signed in November.
