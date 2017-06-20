UNC, Duke, NC State, Wake will have players in NBA Draft green room

Five players from North Carolina Universities – UNC, Duke, N.C. State and Wake Forest – have been invited to the special NBA Draft green room.
UNC’s Justin Jackson, Wake Forest’s John Collins, Duke’s Luke Kennard and Jayson Tatum and N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. were among 20 players invited to the green room on Thursday.
The green room is a special spot set aside at the draft site for invited players, their families and agents. This year the draft is being held at the Barclays Center in New York. When a player gets called in the draft, they leave the room to go up on stage, shake hands with commissioner Adam Silver and put on the hat of the team that chose them.
The NBA usually invites 15-20 players to sit in the green room, usually those expected to be drafted highly.
Other players on the list inlcuded Kentucky’s Edrice Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk; Texas’ Jarrett Allen; Indiana’s OG Anunoby; UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf; Gonzaga’s Zach Collins; Washington’s Markelle Fultz; Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac; Kansas’ Josh Jackson; Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen; Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell; France’s Frank Ntilikina and Creighton’s Justin Patton.
Abbie Bennett
