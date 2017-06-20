UNC, Duke, NC State, Wake will have players in NBA Draft green room

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas Pause 0:49 Carolina football coach Larry "2 Chainz" Fedora gets "hip" in recruiting video 5:43 Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 1:42 New 'Voice of the Duke Blue Devils' introduced 5:43 Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 1:25 Gold medalist Ryan Held discusses emotional Olympics 3:20 Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness 0:59 Wolfpack's Carlos Rodon returns to NC 3:07 Carlos Rodon reflects on his time at NC State 0:51 Debo leading the Pack Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email VIDEO: UNC basketball coach Roy Williams blasts ESPN's "Green Room" and talk about college players in the draft during his weekly press conference. Williams called it, "The most ridiculous freakin’ thing I’ve ever seen." goheels.com

