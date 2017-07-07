Chapel Hill native Michelle Kasold retires from US field hockey national team

Chapel Hill native and two-time Olympian Michelle Kasold has retired from the U.S. women’s national field hockey team, the program announced Friday.
Kasold led East Chapel Hill High School to four state championships from 2001-04 before she went on to become a first-team All-American at Wake Forest. The midfielder scored a goal in last summer’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, helping the U.S. to a fifth-place finish.
She still lives in North Carolina and plans to become a field hockey coach in the state.
