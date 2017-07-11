Mohamed Bamba eligible to play Texas basketball, NCAA says

Texas forward Mohamed Bamba, the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the class of 2017, has been cleared by the NCAA of any potential violations related to his relationship with a financial adviser.
In a profanity-laced video posted earlier this month, Bamba’s older brother, Ibrahim Johnson, accused him of potential NCAA violations that resulted from gifts provided by Greer Love, a financial adviser.
“After evaluating all available information, the NCAA determined the assistance Greer Love provides to Mohamed Bamba does not violate rules. Bamba remains certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center,” Michelle Hosick, an NCAA spokesperson, wrote in an email.
Attempts to reach Love for comment Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful. In an email last month, Love identified himself as a mentor to Bamba.
“I was Mo’s original basketball coach in fourth and fifth grade and have been his mentor for the past 9-plus years,” Love wrote. “I’ve been helping him navigate the whole recruitment process and student life at Westtown.”
According to Love’s LinkedIn account, he is the Vice President Venture Capital & Private Equity at Michigan-based Huron Capital.
Bamba, who was ranked the country’s No. 2 recruit by 247sports.com, was heavily targeted by Duke. The 6-11, 207-pound forward played for Westtown last season and visited Duke in February. He attended a game against Florida State, sat with the Cameron Crazies and went to the locker room with Duke players after the game.
Bamba chose Texas over Duke, Michigan and Arizona.
Efforts to reach Texas were unsuccessful.
