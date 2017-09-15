More Videos

Four star recruit Manny Bates on committing to NC State 0:49

Four star recruit Manny Bates on committing to NC State

Pause
UNC board member Fetzer: 'raging internal conflict' needed for change 1:28

UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 0:55

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 1:43

New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:25

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 2:09

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking

Leesville Road volleyball caps off impressive week 1:09

Leesville Road volleyball caps off impressive week

Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management' 4:14

Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management'

Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 0:59

Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion'

  • What Is A Concussion?

    Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries.

What Is A Concussion?

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
How did NC State's JaySam do that?

NC State

How did NC State's JaySam do that?

Watch NC State football's Jaylen Samuels make an amazing catch during the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.