In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino looks on as his team falls behind late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.Louisville announced Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, that they have placed basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid an FBI probe. Robert Franklin AP

Report: Adidas points finger at Pitino in response to suit

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 27, 2017 11:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Adidas, the athletic apparel company sued by former Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino for breach of contract, has asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit and suggested the coach was “both aware and supported the scheme” that has engulfed the Cardinals program, according to a report Monday by WDRB.com.

In Pitino’s suit days after his firing by Louisville last month, the coach blamed Adidas for its role in the federal corruption investigation and sought damages. An Adidas executive was named in the criminal complaint filed in September. Pitino was implicated, but not named in the criminal complaint, as having facilitated a payment from the Adidas executive to the family of a recruit. Pitino has not been charged.

Adidas terminated its personal services contract with Pitino on the same day he was fired by Louisville.

Adidas’ court filing cites the allegations in the initial complaint, but offers no new evidence, according to Jason Riley of WDRB.com.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

