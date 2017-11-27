ACC power rankings: Mediocre middle the story of the regular season

More Videos

UNC's Roy Williams: 'the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life' 3:07

UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

Pause
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:29

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting 1:01

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 1:11

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart 2:19

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart

UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State 2:46

UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State

  • NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

    Watch NC State's Nyheim Hines break tackles as he scores on 48-yard touchdown run in the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Hines had 196 yards in the victory.

Watch NC State's Nyheim Hines break tackles as he scores on 48-yard touchdown run in the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Hines had 196 yards in the victory. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Watch NC State's Nyheim Hines break tackles as he scores on 48-yard touchdown run in the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Hines had 196 yards in the victory. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

ACC

ACC power rankings: Mediocre middle the story of the regular season

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

November 27, 2017 12:07 PM

Clemson and Miami will cap off what has been a perfectly acceptable, yet not exactly memorable, ACC football season on Saturday in Charlotte.

The Tigers (11-1) are in position to play for another national title. That’s good for the ACC.

Miami (10-1) is relevant in the national race for the first time in 15 years. That’s even better for the ACC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But what is the lasting memory of an otherwise vanilla 2017 season? There’s Miami’s “turnover chain” and what else?

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, operating in the shadows of an athletic scandal at his own school, is being overlooked in the Heisman Trophy race despite having comparable numbers to his 2016 season – when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Louisville (8-4), despite Jackson’s impressive production, and Florida State (5-6) turned in disappointing seasons. Virginia Tech (9-3) and N.C. State (8-4) couldn’t quite win enough to fill that void at the top of the league.

Boston College (7-5) and Virginia (6-6) are feel-good stories while North Carolina (3-9) and Pitt (5-7) qualify as the biggest disappointments.

Clemson did beat Auburn, 14-6 back on Sept. 9 in what turned out to be the most important nonconference game of the season, but the ACC heads into bowl season with a 4-5 mark against the SEC. The ACC went 10-4 against the SEC last year.

Miami, and its gaudy bauble awarded on the sidelines after every turnover (an ACC-best 29), dominated the league’s narrative this season. The story should have been that second-year coach Mark Richt went 7-1 in the league, mostly without running back Mark Walton or a veteran quarterback, but that’s not the U’s style.

The ending has yet to be written. If Clemson or Miami win the national title, the conference will sing a victory song.

But by recent standards (last year was the league’s Best Ever), here’s what stands out: Eight teams finished either 4-4 or 3-5 in league play this season. That’s the biggest such cluster in league history.

Not bad, not great, just a bunch of teams smushed in the middle. The ACC can only hope that won’t be the epitaph for the 2017 season.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

ACC power rankings

1. Clemson

Record: 11-1 (7-1 ACC)

Last game: at South Carolina, W, 34-10.

Defense still wins and the Tigers have the best around.

2. Miami

Record: 10-1 (7-1 ACC)

Last game: at Pittsburgh, L, 24-14.

Key injuries starting to catch up with the Canes. They still turned in a great season.

3. Virginia Tech

Record: 9-3 (5-3 ACC)

Last game: at Virginia, W, 10-0.

Virginia Tech’s best win was? Over 7-5 West Virginia in the opener.

T4. N.C. State

Record: 8-4 (6-2 ACC)

Last game: vs. UNC, W, 33-21.

N.C. State’s best game was? A 38-31 loss to Clemson.

T4. Wake Forest

Record: 7-5 (4-4 ACC)

Last game: vs. Duke, L, 31-23.

The Deacs somehow fumbled away the “state title” at the goal line.

6. Boston College

Record: 7-5 (4-4 ACC)

Last game: at Syracuse, W, 42-14.

Freshman RB A.J. Dillon (1,432 yards) is going to be a problem for years to come.

7. Louisville

Record: 8-4 (4-4 ACC)

Last game: at Kentucky, W, 44-17.

At least the Cards avenged their loss to Big Blue.

8. Georgia Tech

Record: 5-6 (4-4 ACC)

Last game: vs. Georgia, L, 38-7.

A step back for Paul Johnson’s hard-luck crew after a 9-4 finish in 2016.

9. Florida State

Record: 5-6 (3-5 ACC)

Last game: at Florida, W, 38-22.

Go figure: the Noles are ranked No. 31 in Jeff Sagarin’s computer poll (two spots ahead of Boston College).

10. Virginia

Record: 6-6 (3-5 ACC)

Last game: vs. Virginia Tech, L, 10-0.

Ugly finish after an impressive start. A date with Navy in the Military Bowl likely awaits.

11. Duke

Record: 6-6 (3-5 ACC)

Last game: at Wake Forest, W, 31-23.

Great start, great finish, just don’t ask about the middle.

12. Pittsburgh

Record: 5-7 (3-5 ACC)

Last game: vs. Miami, W, 24-14.

The schedule was there to win the Coastal. The talent wasn’t.

13. Syracuse

Record: 4-8 (2-6 ACC)

Last game: vs. Boston College, L, 42-14.

The 4-8 finish might be enough to scare off suitors of Dino Babers. That’s a good trade for the Orange.

14. UNC

Record: 3-9 (1-7 ACC)

Last game: at N.C. State, L, 33-21.

Have to figure out the quarterback situation going forward but there are pieces in place to bounce back next year.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

UNC's Roy Williams: 'the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life' 3:07

UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

Pause
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:29

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting 1:01

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 1:11

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart 2:19

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart

UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State 2:46

UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State

  • UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

    UNC basketball coach Roy Williams talks about the Tar Heels disappointing performance in the PK80 loss to Michigan State.

UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

View More Video