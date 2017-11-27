ACC power rankings: Mediocre middle the story of the regular season

Clemson and Miami will cap off what has been a perfectly acceptable, yet not exactly memorable, ACC football season on Saturday in Charlotte.

The Tigers (11-1) are in position to play for another national title. That’s good for the ACC.

Miami (10-1) is relevant in the national race for the first time in 15 years. That’s even better for the ACC.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

But what is the lasting memory of an otherwise vanilla 2017 season? There’s Miami’s “turnover chain” and what else?

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, operating in the shadows of an athletic scandal at his own school, is being overlooked in the Heisman Trophy race despite having comparable numbers to his 2016 season – when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Louisville (8-4), despite Jackson’s impressive production, and Florida State (5-6) turned in disappointing seasons. Virginia Tech (9-3) and N.C. State (8-4) couldn’t quite win enough to fill that void at the top of the league.

Boston College (7-5) and Virginia (6-6) are feel-good stories while North Carolina (3-9) and Pitt (5-7) qualify as the biggest disappointments.

Clemson did beat Auburn, 14-6 back on Sept. 9 in what turned out to be the most important nonconference game of the season, but the ACC heads into bowl season with a 4-5 mark against the SEC. The ACC went 10-4 against the SEC last year.

Miami, and its gaudy bauble awarded on the sidelines after every turnover (an ACC-best 29), dominated the league’s narrative this season. The story should have been that second-year coach Mark Richt went 7-1 in the league, mostly without running back Mark Walton or a veteran quarterback, but that’s not the U’s style.

The ending has yet to be written. If Clemson or Miami win the national title, the conference will sing a victory song.

But by recent standards (last year was the league’s Best Ever), here’s what stands out: Eight teams finished either 4-4 or 3-5 in league play this season. That’s the biggest such cluster in league history.

Not bad, not great, just a bunch of teams smushed in the middle. The ACC can only hope that won’t be the epitaph for the 2017 season.