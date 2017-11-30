More Videos

Raleigh’s Braxton Berrios wins ACC football’s top student-athlete award

By J. Mike Blake

November 30, 2017 11:36 AM

Former Leesville Road High School star Braxton Berrios won the top ACC football student-athlete award, the league announced on Thursday.

Berrios, a senior wideout at Miami, won the Jim Tatum Award, named after the former two-time ACC Coach of the Year. He will be honored during ACC Football Championship weekend. His Hurricanes won the Coastal Division and will play Clemson.

Berrios is on pace to graduate in December as a double major in finance and entrepreneurship with a “near-perfect” GPA. He also visits the Holtz Children’s Hospital and has participated in the team’s annual bone marrow drive. He leads his team in receptions (45) and receiving yards (583) and touchdowns (nine).

“Braxton is the epitome of the student-athlete at the University of Miami,” said Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt in a statement. “His dedication, effort and leadership both on the field and in the classroom serves as an inspiration to our players, coaches and staff. I couldn’t be prouder of Braxton for earning the Jim Tatum Award, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”

J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps

