The ACC tournament finds its way back to Brooklyn, but it's about games, not the location

The traveling road show that once captivated a region will return to its roots for the next two years, alighting in Charlotte and then Greensboro in 2020. After that, the ACC tournament will embark on a new tour in a corporate version of the old TV Western, “Have Gun -- Will Travel."





Shortly after this week’s conference championship competition concludes at Barclays Center, the ACC will welcome bids to host future men’s basketball tournaments. The present arrangement, a six-year rotation that brought the ACC to Brooklyn for a second consecutive appearance, was orchestrated in the spring of 2014 and runs through 2020.





The league first left its North Carolina home in 1976 at age 23, launching a period in which one of every three tournaments has been played in Atlanta (six times), Brooklyn (2), the D.C. area (5), or Tampa (1).

Some in ACC circles yearn to take up tournament residence at Madison Square Garden, tied up through 2026 by the Big East. The Big Ten shoehorned its tournament into Manhattan this year, but had to compress regular-season play by arriving a week earlier than is customary.

“I’ve noticed from time to time when you see expansion, you don’t see a proactive follow-up on it,” Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany told media members last fall. “You add institutions, but you don’t embrace them. You add geography, but you don’t live there. You don’t make significant or sufficient effort to become part of communities that are new to you.”







The ACC is similarly eager to embrace newer members and the markets they represent. The league could soon see bids not only from past host cities but from previously unexploited frontiers such as Indianapolis, Louisville and Boston, where ascendant BC needs a boost, outstripping only winless Pitt in home attendance.

Indianapolis, which usually alternates as a Big Ten tournament site with Chicago, is free in 2022 and more or less within the ACC’s extra-large footprint. The NCAA’s headquarters city, a familiar tournament venue, is 148 miles from Notre Dame, closer than Maryland, one of those Big Ten newcomers, is to Madison Square Garden.







Periodic mobility

The ACC could take the radical approach of cultivating basketball prosperity in one place, mimicking the NCAA’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, or the SEC and ACC football, parking their football championship games in Atlanta and Charlotte, respectively.





But, for reasons related to schmoozing sponsors, boosters and public officials, and to planting its flag in relatively new territory, the ACC covets periodic mobility for its most prominent asset. Like a big man who gets a taste for hitting 3-pointers, there’s apparently no turning back.

Charlotte and Greensboro, regular sites amenable to embracing the tournament as a big deal, and previous hosts 38 times, are apt to remain in the basketball mix. In fact the ACC has accepted Greensboro as the permanent site for its women’s tournament since 2000 -- other than last year’s shunning of North Carolina due to HB2.

“I don’t think it should move around, because I don’t know who’s going to do a better job than Greensboro,” UNC women’s coach Sylvia Hatchell said with a chuckle at last week’s tournament.

The size and volume of the crowd were significantly greater when the Tar Heels were on the floor. That led Hatchell to acknowledge, “I’m a little biased. You ask some of the Notre Dame people, or Louisville, Syracuse, some of them, they probably would say it needs to move around.”

The league will begin entertaining bids in 2021 to possibly take the women’s event elsewhere.

The games

Meanwhile, there are games to be played this week at Barclays, with NCAA berths and seeds to be secured, and league supremacy to be determined.









Virginia, boasting a sterling record and a first-place finish, has the top seed and the favorite’s mantle. That’s not the guarantee it appears. Since 2001, of 19 regular-season leaders (counting ties), 11 failed to win the ACC tournament. Still, UVa is well-situated to win its second title since 2014 in Tony Bennett’s ninth season at Charlottesville.

Miami in 2013 was the last squad to finish in first and emerge as tournament champ after starting, as UVa did, unranked in the preseason AP poll. This year, Jim Larranaga’s squad struggled through a .500 January that ended with stellar guard Bruce Brown lost to injury and the Canes out of the polls. But Miami recovered, and rallied to close the regular season with three wins -- against Boston College, at Chapel Hiss on Senior Night, and over Virginia Tech -- on scores in the final seconds.

Larranaga is vying to join five active coaches in reaching at least two championship games, along with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (20 trips in 36 previous full seasons), Carolina’s Roy Williams (7 in 14), Notre Dame’s Mike Brey (2 in 4), UVa’s Bennett (2 in 8) and FSU’s Leonard Hamilton (2 in 15).





And N.C. State’s Kevin Keatts could become the fourth coach to win the tournament in his debut season at a school, along with Vic Bubas (Duke, 1960), Press Maravich (State, 1965) and Bill Guthridge (UNC, 1998).

But coaching records are a byproduct, reflecting peak performances by teams and individuals, known and unheralded, in the spotlight afforded by the ACC tournament.











High points

So we’ll watch expectantly as Notre Dame reintegrates Bonzie Colson, the long-sidelined ACC’s preseason player of the year.

“We’re still scratching and clawing and trying to figure it out,” Brey said deep into a seven-game losing streak that ended a month ago. Now Colson, injured foot healed, has joined the Irish even as they’re on the upswing.





We’ll get to cringe at the recklessness, and thrill to the periodic pedal-to-the-metal aggressiveness, of Miami freshman Chris Lykes, generously listed at 5-7.





Even better is the unexpected pleasure of seeing players rise to unprecedented heights during the tournament. Take Jamal Robinson, the sole Virginia freshman selected as first team all-tournament. That 1994 honor proved the high point of his career. Or N.C. State freshman Justin Gainey, who set an ironman record by playing all 160 minutes over four games as the eighth-seeded Wolfpack surprisingly reached the ’97 final.





Then, once the stars emerge, the records are recorded, and tournament Number 65 ends, we can start parsing NCAA bids and who got robbed how.