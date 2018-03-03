Louisville too much for NC State; eliminated in ACC women's tournament semifinal

NC State jumped to an early lead on Louisville, but it could not hold off the Cardinals and fell 64-59 to end its ACC women's tournament run.
Coming into the game, the Wolfpack (24-8, 11-5 ACC) came off a strong defensive effort and defeated the Duke Blue Devils 51-45, while the Cardinals (31-2, 15-1 ACC) defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 73-70.
Senior Akela Maize got the scoring going with a put-back to give the first lead of the game, but fellow senior Chelsea Nelson was the offense in the early going for the Wolfpack, contributing seven points going into the first media timeout with an 11-8 lead.
The Cardinals added two more buckets to the scoreboard, but would end the first quarter trailing the Wolfpack 18-12.
Never miss a local story.
The Wolfpack’s early lead was attributed entirely to offensive rebounds and second chance points. The Wolfpack had five offensive rebounds, which lead to six second-chance points. The Cardinals had zero rebounds and zero second-chance points after one quarter.
Nelson continued to be the driving force for the Wolfpack, reaching double-points with 12, as the Wolfpack maintained a 31-26 with 3:30 left in the first half.
The Cardinals got their first lead of the game following a 6-0 run to close the first half. The Cardinals headed into halftime with a 32-31 lead over the Wolfpack.
Junior Kiara Leslie and Nelson were the primary offensive options for the Wolfpack, combining for 21 of the team’s 31 points.
The Cardinals controlled the game inside the paint, outscoring the Wolfpack 20-14 in the paint. Neither benches were contributing, as both teams combined for 6 points off the bench.
Louisville came out of halftime with all the momentum, outscoring the Wolfpack 14-7, forcing the Wolfpack to take a time out trailing 46-38. The Wolfpack would close the on a 6-1 run to cut the lead to 47-44 going into the final quarter.
NC State never got that close again, as the team could not over come the deficit and fell to the Cardinals 64-59.
The Wolfpack has now failed to make the conference title game for an eighth straight season, while The Cardinals have now made their first conference title game in four years.
Comments