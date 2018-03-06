More Videos

VIDEO: The ACC mascots, including Mrs. Wuf, Rameses and the Blue Devil, visited the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of the New York Life ACC Tournament on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: The ACC mascots, including Mrs. Wuf, Rameses and the Blue Devil, visited the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of the New York Life ACC Tournament on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

ACC

Here's who we think will win the ACC tournament

By Steve Wiseman, Joe Giglio, Jonathan M. Alexander, Luke DeCock

swiseman@newsobserver.com, jgiglio@newsobserver.com, jalexander@newsobserver.com, ldecock@newsobserver.com

March 06, 2018 04:48 PM

Brooklyn

Here's who The News & Observer's sports writers think will win the 2018 ACC tournament.

Steve Wiseman, N.C. State beat writer: I'm going to pick Virginia. The Cavs ran away with the regular season race. Also the teams most likely to face Virginia in the semifinals (Clemson and N.C. State) weren't competitive with UVa in earlier meetings.

Jonathan M. Alexander, Duke beat writer: I think Duke will win. Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III, the ACC Player of the Year, is healthy and the Blue Devils are starting to put it together on both the offensive and defensive end at the same time.

Joe Giglio, UNC beat writer: Duke has a tendency to win ACC titles in bunches. After winning last year's the hard way, the Blue Devils take out Virginia for a clean Brooklyn sweep.

Luke DeCock, sports columnist: Duke has offensive firepower to spare and coach Mike Krzyzewski knows how to win this thing like no one else. The Blue Devils unlocked Marvin Bagley III against UNC; he's the biggest wild card in the postseason, 1988 Danny Manning style.

