Day 2 of the ACC tournament means four games, including two with N.C. State and UNC.

The No. 5-seed Wolfpack plays No. 12 seed Boston College at 2 p.m., and the No. 6 Tar Heels play No. 11 Syracuse in the 9 p.m. game.

The day's first game, No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisviille, starts at noon.

Here's the bracket. We'll continue to update it throughout the day.