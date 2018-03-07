More Videos

NC State's Keatts: 'When its one and done, you gotta play the entire game' 85

NC State's Keatts: 'When its one and done, you gotta play the entire game'

Pause
UNC fans remember Woody Durham, 'The Voice of the Tar Heels' 90

UNC fans remember Woody Durham, 'The Voice of the Tar Heels'

NC State arrives at Barclays Center for ACC Tournament 27

NC State arrives at Barclays Center for ACC Tournament

Woody Durham: A look back at the career of 'The Voice of the Tar Heels' 125

Woody Durham: A look back at the career of 'The Voice of the Tar Heels'

UNC's Larry Fedora talks spring football, and music 226

UNC's Larry Fedora talks spring football, and music

Diners enjoying Brooklyn BBQ at Smoke Joint 32

Diners enjoying Brooklyn BBQ at Smoke Joint

ACC mascots visit Wall Street 83

ACC mascots visit Wall Street

NC State's Keatts talks Brooklyn, NC State stuff and Kevin Keatts is a winner 101

NC State's Keatts talks Brooklyn, NC State stuff and Kevin Keatts is a winner

NC State takes the floor in Brooklyn 53

NC State takes the floor in Brooklyn

Krzyzewski to his Duke team at half: 'Take the pianos off your back. Just play.' 641

Krzyzewski to his Duke team at half: 'Take the pianos off your back. Just play.'

Snow falls at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY as the ACC basketball tournament moves into it's second day. Snow and high winds from the second nor-easter in a week are making travel difficult for some heading to the tournament. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Snow falls at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY as the ACC basketball tournament moves into it's second day. Snow and high winds from the second nor-easter in a week are making travel difficult for some heading to the tournament. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

ACC

Keep up with ACC tournament scores in real time

By Jessaca Giglio

jmgiglio@newsobserver.com

March 07, 2018 05:50 PM

Want to follow the ACC tournament games in real time?

Here are the scores as they happen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC State's Keatts: 'When its one and done, you gotta play the entire game' 85

NC State's Keatts: 'When its one and done, you gotta play the entire game'

Pause
UNC fans remember Woody Durham, 'The Voice of the Tar Heels' 90

UNC fans remember Woody Durham, 'The Voice of the Tar Heels'

NC State arrives at Barclays Center for ACC Tournament 27

NC State arrives at Barclays Center for ACC Tournament

Woody Durham: A look back at the career of 'The Voice of the Tar Heels' 125

Woody Durham: A look back at the career of 'The Voice of the Tar Heels'

UNC's Larry Fedora talks spring football, and music 226

UNC's Larry Fedora talks spring football, and music

Diners enjoying Brooklyn BBQ at Smoke Joint 32

Diners enjoying Brooklyn BBQ at Smoke Joint

ACC mascots visit Wall Street 83

ACC mascots visit Wall Street

NC State's Keatts talks Brooklyn, NC State stuff and Kevin Keatts is a winner 101

NC State's Keatts talks Brooklyn, NC State stuff and Kevin Keatts is a winner

NC State takes the floor in Brooklyn 53

NC State takes the floor in Brooklyn

Krzyzewski to his Duke team at half: 'Take the pianos off your back. Just play.' 641

Krzyzewski to his Duke team at half: 'Take the pianos off your back. Just play.'

NC State's Keatts: 'When its one and done, you gotta play the entire game'

View More Video