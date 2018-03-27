Reaction: Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel heading to Pittsburgh

In a stunning bit of news late Tuesday morning, several media outlets began to report that Duke's chief assistant coach, Jeff Capel, will sign a 7-year contract to become the new head coach at Pittsburgh.
Many pundits had long assumed that Capel would step in at Duke once 71-year-old Mike Krzyzewski retired.
Never miss a local story.
Capel has worked at Duke since 2011, and has been a big part of some of the Blue Devils' biggest recruiting classes since that time. Prior to coming to Durham, Capel was head coach at Oklahoma from 2006-11.
National high school basketball analyst Corey Evans thinks it's a home run hire for Pittsburgh, which fired Kevin Stallings after two seasons. Stallings was 0-19 in ACC play in 2017-18.
Reaction on social media was strong.
Comments