Five-star forward EJ Montgomery commits to Kentucky instead of Duke, UNC

Duke basketball's incoming class of top recruits R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones thought they would get E.J. Montgomery, a five-star forward out of Wheeler High School in Georgia, to join them in Durham, perhaps to form a millennial version of the Fab Five.

Instead, Montgomery will be the quartets' first opponent when Duke plays Kentucky to start the season on Nov. 6 in the Champions Classic.

Montgomery (6-10, 200 pounds), the No. 1 ranked player in Georgia, verbally committed to Kentucky, he told 247sports on Monday. Montgomery's top five list of colleges also included Duke and UNC, but he thought Kentucky would help him prepare for the NBA, he told 247sports.

“It’s a big factor because my parents just wanted me to go to a school that I can get develop the most,” Montgomery told 247Sports. “(Kentucky's) track record with their players in the NBA shows that they’re pretty good at it.”

Montgomery visited both Durham and Chapel Hill in March. The addition of Montgomery gives the Wildcats the No. 2 recruiting class next season behind the Blue Devils. Kentucky now has four top 40 prospects from the Class of 2018.



