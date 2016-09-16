How long should it take a quarterback to make a pass play? Only 2.8 seconds

How long is 2.8 seconds?
Long enough to unlock a door? Call up an email? Read a tweet?
Duke coach David Cutcliffe believes football games often are decided in a string of 2.8-second segments. That’s the optimal amount of time, he said, that a quarterback should take from receiving the snap to releasing the ball on a pass play.
“That’s how hard it is to play quarterback,” said Cutcliffe, who has coached some of the game’s best.
Cutcliffe said this week that one of his former quarterback pupils, Peyton Manning, and he continue to have conversations about that vital 2.8-second time frame, when so much has to be processed by the QB.
Secure the ball. Be aware of the defensive rush. Make the right pass progressions, find the open receiver.
And above all, deliver the ball on time. Bad things usually happen after 2.8 seconds, Cutcliffe said.
Manning, who played for Cutcliffe when Cutcliffe was offensive coordinator at Tennessee, may have been among the best in NFL history in that phase of the passing game. Daniel Jones, the redshirt freshman starting for Duke at QB, is just getting started at the college level.
In a 2013 game for the Denver Broncos, the average time, snap to release, on Manning’s 40 passes was 2.35 seconds. His season average then was 2.8 seconds, the best in the league, just ahead of San Diego’s Philip Rivers and Matthew Stafford of Detroit.
“It’s a very unique art,” Cutcliffe said. “It’s an awesome part of football but a challenging part of football.”
It’s the part of the game Cutcliffe now is teaching Jones. In Duke’s 24-14 loss to Wake Forest last week, Cutcliffe said there were times Jones held on to the ball too long on pass plays — which, the coach said, is understandable.
“You stand in that pocket and it’s all moving fast,” Cutcliffe said. “In your mind you’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to take care of the ball but we’re behind and I’m trying to make a play.’ All of this is going through your head and in 2.8 seconds you’re sacked.”
“I have to do a better job of programming that 2.8 seconds for him, make it easier for him.”
Jones, from Charlotte, was in his second college game and completed 31 of 48 passes for 332 yards. In many games, those are winning numbers.
“If you took some of the clips and make a highlight film of him in that game, holy smokes, he did some great things,” Cutcliffe said. “But we don’t need great. We need consistent. That right now is what we’re looking for.”
After Duke had taken a 7-0 lead, Jones attempted a swing pass to running back Shaun Wilson but Wake Forest defensive end Duke Ejiofor got a hand on the ball to knock it away. It was ruled a backward pass and a fumble that the Deacons recovered — a close call but the right call.
On Duke’s first possession of the second half, Jones fumbled on a exchange with Wilson and Wake’s Ejiofor recovered at the Duke 14 to set up a touchdown that gave the Deacons a 14-7 lead. Jones had a pass picked off late in the game.
“I’m always needing to focus on making decisions quicker and understanding everything that’s going on,” Jones said.
Granted, everyone on offense needs to work in concert. The protection has to be there. The receivers have to run quick, precise routes. The quarterback needs to throw on time, and accurately.
“Some commentators say you have to run routes beyond the (first-down) sticks,” Duke offensive coordinator Zac Roper said. “When you do those things those are the teams that give up a bunch of sacks because the quarterback, all he’s doing is looking at the back of people’s heads. There’s a timing and rhythm to the passing game.”
Jones, Roper said, has the potential to be a good one. “He’s very intelligent, very football smart, picks up things very well,” Roper said.
Jones said working against Duke’s defense in practice helps him deal with the speed of the game. But that’s practice.
“It is a little bit different in the game, but at the end of the day it’s the same kind of split-second decisions,” Jones said. “I need to work on improving that.”
Northwestern’s defense will give Jones and the Blue Devils another test Saturday — on Duke’s passing plays, more of those 2.8-second tests.
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
Duke at Northwestern
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
TV/Radio: Big Ten Network, WDNC-99.3, WDNC-620
