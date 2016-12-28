Duke retiring All-American Elizabeth Williams’ jersey

3:34 Krzyzewski breaks down Blue Devil win over Tigers Pause

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

2:00 Highlight reel of top returning players for Duke

1:34 Missing great-grandmother seen on store video Christmas Eve

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

0:56 Did this marriage proposal involving a fake police standoff go too far?

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?