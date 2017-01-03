Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech at Duke
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium
TV/Radio: ESPN2
Projected starting lineups
Georgia Tech (9-4, 1-0 ACC)
G Justin Moore Fr. 6.3 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Josh Okogie Fr 14.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg
F Tadric Jackson Jr 11.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg
F Quinton Stephens Jr 10.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg
C Ben Lammers Jr 14.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg
Duke (12-2, 0-1 ACC)
G Frank Jackson Fr. 11.8 ppg, 2.1 apg
G Luke Kennard Soph. 21.4, 6 rpg
F Matt Jones Sr. 7.6 ppg, 3 rpg
F Jayson Tatum Fr. 15.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg
F Amile Jefferson Gr. 13.8 ppg, 10.9 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Wednesday will mark Coach K’s last game before he takes a leave of absence to have surgery on his lower back. It’ll be his fifth surgery since April 2015.
▪ Duke wants to respond from its bad loss to Virginia Tech, where only one player, Luke Kennard shot over 50 percent.
▪ How the Blue Devils play can help set the tone for their next few ACC games. They opened poorly but could do well against Georgia Tech, which could translate to a good game against Boston College.
Jessika Morgan
Comments