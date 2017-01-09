This time, Krzyzewski is wiser about his surgery, return

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know' Pause

1:02 Amile Jefferson's injury causes flashback for Matt Jones

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments

0:29 Cold conditions stay around the Triangle

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

2:26 UNC's Joel Berry on defensive intensity

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC