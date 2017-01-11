Recruiting roundup: Three prospects enroll early at Duke, seven at NC State

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player Pause

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

0:46 Duke's Grayson Allen trips FSU player at end of game

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'