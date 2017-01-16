Two Duke prospects among those named to the McDonald’s All-American roster

Two Duke commits were named to the McDonald’s All-American roster on Monday.
Wendell Carter, a 6-10, 262-pound forward, from Pace Academy in Atlanta, will play for the East team, while Gary Trent Jr., a 6-5, 200-pound guard, from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., will play for the West.
Carter and Trent both committed to Duke in November.
The Blue Devils could potentially have five players on the roster if they can land three top prospects who have expressed interest in Duke.
Duke is targeting No. 3-ranked Mohamed Bamba (PF), No. 7 Kevin Knox (SF) and No. 5 Trevon Duval (PG).
The McDonald’s All-American game is an annual all-star game that consists of the top high school players in the country. This is the 40th year of the game.
Duke has had eight players to make the roster in the past three years.
Last season, Duke had three commitments make the team: Frank Jackson, Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden.
In 2015, three Duke commits made the team.
The McDonald’s All-American game is March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.
