Duke's Amile Jefferson returns for Miami game

Forward Amile Jefferson is back, and Duke could use his hand.
The team announced his return from a foot injury via Twitter on Saturday, when the No. 18 Blue Devils host Miami. Jefferson bruised a bone in his right foot and was last seen sporting a boot during Duke’s last game a week ago.
He came down against Boston College on Jan. 7 and missed games against Florida State and Louisville, Duke’s first time losing back-to-back ACC games on the road since the 1994-95 season.
Duke (14-4, 2-3) is 17-12 without their captain these past two seasons; it is 22-3 when he’s on the floor. The Blue Devils allowed 96 points in the paint in their two games without their best post presence.
Jefferson leads the ACC in shooting 63 percent from the floor and averages a double-double of 13.6 points and a team-leading 10.1 rebounds.
Jefferson, greeted by cheers from the Cameron Crazies, emerged from the locker room to warmup, and he moved well and sported a smile as he hit a couple from the free throw line.
He went back in a few minutes later.
Before missing Jefferson was one of only three players to play in every game this season. Senior guard Matt Jones and sophomore guard Luke Kennard are the only two Blue Devils to play in all 18 games this season, as the team has dealt with its fair share of injuries.
