Duke’s second-half surge beats Miami 70-58

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies Pause

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:23 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision