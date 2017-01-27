Duke at Wake Forest: Where to watch and what to know

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench Pause

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

0:22 NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

0:26 Tatum loses ball to Smith in final seconds of Duke loss

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:33 Special needs wrestler pins in his first wrestling match

2:29 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:40 Hundreds gather in Durham to support refugees and protest Trump policy