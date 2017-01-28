Kennard rallies Duke to 85-83 win at Wake Forest

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench Pause

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

0:22 NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:26 Tatum loses ball to Smith in final seconds of Duke loss

0:49 Duke's Matt Jones: We had nothing to lose