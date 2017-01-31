With second straight road win, Blue Devils ‘becoming tougher’

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life' Pause

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench

1:15 Blind cheerleaders’ spirit refuses to go unseen

7:01 Sound check with Ben Folds

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age