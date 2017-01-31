Here’s what you need to know about Duke’s recruiting class

National Signing Day, one of the most anticipated days in the college football off-season, is finally here.
Duke, which finished 4-8 last season, has 20 commits so far.
Here are some of the Blue Devils’ needs:
Running back
Jela Duncan and Zach Boden, both redshirt seniors last season, along with Shaun Wilson and Joseph Ajeigbe, both juniors last season, were the top four running backs on Duke’s depth chart last season. Duke has commitments from Deon Jackson, a 6-0, 207-pound, three-star prospect from Atlanta, and Marvin Hubbard, a 5-9, 180-pound, three-star prospect from Tyrone, Ga.
Kicker
Duke has not landed a commitment from a kicker. But AJ Reed, who was 3-10 in PATs as a freshman last season, will be returning for his sophomore season.
Safety
Duke will lose a key piece to its defense in Deondre Singleton, who led the team with three interceptions this past season. The rest of the Blue Devils’ safeties at the top of the depth chart are also upperclassmen.
Duke has commitments from three-star prospects Lummie Young, 6-2, 188 pounds, from South Carolina; Michael Carter II, 5-11, 178 pounds, from Georgia, and Damani Neal, 5-10, 182 pounds from Maryland.
Cornerback
This will probably be the Blue Devils’ biggest need after the team lost Breon Borders and DeVon Edwards to graduation. Borders was an All-ACC selection and a Jim Thorpe nominee. Edwards, who tore his ACL and MCL on Sept. 24, was a three-time All-American as a return specialist.
Marquise Walters, a 6-1, 190-pound, three-star, defensive back from Florida, enrolled early at Duke. He recorded four interceptions and nine pass breakups during his senior year in high school.
