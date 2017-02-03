Here’s what you need to know about Duke-Pitt

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know' Pause

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:12 Chapel Hill protest denounces Trump’s immigration policy

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

1:14 Why grow organic?

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

2:29 Gov. Roy Cooper says NC Senate should wait on cabinet confirmation hearings

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses