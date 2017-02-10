Clemson at Duke
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium
TV/Radio: ACC Network (on ESPN.com)
Projected starting lineups
Duke (19-5, 7-4 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 16.2 ppg, 4 apg
G Luke Kennard 19.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg
G Matt Jones 8.1 ppg, 3 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 16 ppg, 7 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 11.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Clemson (13-10, 3-8 ACC)
G Shelton Mitchell 8.2 ppg, 4 apg
G Avry Holmes 11.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg
F Jaron Blossomgame 17.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg
F Donte Grantham 9.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg
C Elijah Thomas 7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Duke turned the corner with a win over UNC on Thursday. The Blue Devils are looking for their fifth consecutive victory. In the last three games, junior guard Grayson Allen is averaging 22.3 points a game and feeling as comfortable as ever.
▪ Duke’s starting lineup of Allen, Luke Kennard, Matt Jones, Jayson Tatum and Amile Jefferson is 5-0, and it has the same record when it swaps Frank Jackson for Tatum. Tatum will remain a starter with Jackson coming off the bench as a spark plug. Of all the starting lineups Duke has had this season, with everyone healthy and available, this may be the one that sticks for the next seven games.
▪ Clemson’s four ACC home losses have been by a combined nine points, including the last two by a single point. The Tigers lost 82-81 to Syracuse on Tuesday, and coach Mike Krzyzewski said he knows they’ll come into Cameron hungry. It’ll be Duke’s second game in 41 hours.
Jessika Morgan
