Blue Devils at Cavaliers: Here’s how to watch and what to know

No. 12 Duke at No. 14 Virginia
When: 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.
TV/Radio: ESPN2
Projected starting lineups
Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 15.9 ppg, 4 apg
G Luke Kennard 20 ppg, 5.1 rpg
G Matt Jones 8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 15.6 ppg, 7 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 11.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Virginia (18-6, 8-4 ACC)
G London Perrantes 12.6 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Marial Shayok 9.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
G Devon Hall 2.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg
F Isaiah Wilkins 7.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg
C Jack Salt 3.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Three things to know
▪ The Duke lineup listed above is 6-0. After nine different starting lineups this season, none have ever played more than six games together. Wednesday could mark the seventh for the Allen, Kennard, Jones, Tatum and Jefferson lineup.
▪ Virginia boasts the No. 1 scoring defense in the country by holding opponents to 55.1 points a game; Duke will go into Wednesday’s game averaging 81.9. Coach K understands how well the Cavaliers control possessions, while they understand how many individual threats Duke can put out on the court.
▪ Virginia is returning home, where it is 10-2. The high majority of ACC teams haven’t done well on the road, but after a season-defining 85-83 win at Wake Forest on Jan. 28, Duke has made strides toward the team it should have been months ago.
Jessika Morgan
Comments