Wake Forest at Duke: How to watch and what to know

Wake Forest at No. 12 Duke
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
TV/Radio: WRAL, WDNC-99.3
Projected starting lineups
Wake Forest (15-11, 6-8 ACC)
G Keyshawn Woods 12.8 ppg, 3.6 apg
G Bryant Crawford 15.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg
F John Collins 18.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg
F Austin Arian 7.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg
F Dinos Mitoglou 9.2 ppg, 6 rpg
Duke (21-5, 9-4 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 15.4 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Luke Kennard 19.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg
G Matt Jones 7.9 ppg, 3 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 16.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 11.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Duke beat Wake Forest on the road on a 3-pointer in the first cycle of this season’s series. That Jan. 28 85-83 win was a turning point in Duke’s season - it was the Blue Devils first win on the road this season. Luke Kennard scored 34 points that day, including that game-winning 3.
▪ Freshman Harry Giles may get a chance to maintain some momentum. He tied a season-high 19 minutes in Duke’s latest win, a 65-55 decision over Virginia on Wednesday. He stepped in when graduate student Amile Jefferson, who’s been playing through a bruised bone in his right foot, was in foul trouble. Giles picked up five points and three rebounds.
▪ Kennard and Jefferson could soon join junior guard Grayson Allen as the only active Blue Devils in the 1,000-point club. Jefferson needs 38, and Kennard needs 59.
Jessika Morgan
