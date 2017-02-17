Duke

February 17, 2017 3:41 PM

Wake Forest at Duke: How to watch and what to know

Wake Forest at No. 12 Duke

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham

TV/Radio: WRAL, WDNC-99.3

Projected starting lineups

Wake Forest (15-11, 6-8 ACC)

G Keyshawn Woods 12.8 ppg, 3.6 apg

G Bryant Crawford 15.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

F John Collins 18.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg

F Austin Arian 7.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg

F Dinos Mitoglou 9.2 ppg, 6 rpg

Duke (21-5, 9-4 ACC)

G Grayson Allen 15.4 ppg, 3.9 apg

G Luke Kennard 19.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg

G Matt Jones 7.9 ppg, 3 rpg

F Jayson Tatum 16.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg

F Amile Jefferson 11.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg

Three things to know

▪ Duke beat Wake Forest on the road on a 3-pointer in the first cycle of this season’s series. That Jan. 28 85-83 win was a turning point in Duke’s season - it was the Blue Devils first win on the road this season. Luke Kennard scored 34 points that day, including that game-winning 3.

▪ Freshman Harry Giles may get a chance to maintain some momentum. He tied a season-high 19 minutes in Duke’s latest win, a 65-55 decision over Virginia on Wednesday. He stepped in when graduate student Amile Jefferson, who’s been playing through a bruised bone in his right foot, was in foul trouble. Giles picked up five points and three rebounds.

▪ Kennard and Jefferson could soon join junior guard Grayson Allen as the only active Blue Devils in the 1,000-point club. Jefferson needs 38, and Kennard needs 59.

