Grayson Allen is not having a good night; here’s what Twitter is saying

2:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises play of freshman Jason Tatum against Virginia in Charlottesville Pause

0:38 Duke's Jefferson on final stretch of college career

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

2:48 Senator Hise angry that Hall refuses to show up for confirmation

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law