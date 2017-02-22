Grayson Allen is not having a good night; here’s what Twitter is saying

Duke’s Grayson Allen didn’t hit a 3-pointer in the first half and had four fouls with about 12 minutes left in the game. Here’s how Twitter is reacting.
If Grayson Allen fouls out, the dome is going to erupt @BrentAxeMedia— Gertman (@MikeyBigGertz) February 23, 2017
Loudest moments at the Domethis year:— Uncle Joe G. (@uncle_joe_gee) February 23, 2017
1. Boeheim wins his 1000th vs UVA
2. Grayson Allen's 4th foul
This is where Grayson Allen trips someone— Ryan (@td7757) February 23, 2017
Need Grayson Allen to start hitting his shots— Hunt (@Hunt_Pop) February 23, 2017
Who ever said Grayson Allen was the best player in the NCAA.. #WRONG #fakenews— Alexander Robert (@MeadeAlex) February 23, 2017
#DUKEvsCUSE Grayson Allen non factor so far— BIG ED (@NYCKING) February 23, 2017
Grayson Allen checks back in for Duke and is greeted with a deluge of boos— Aodhán Doyle (@AodhanDoyle) February 23, 2017
Gillion killin Grayson Allen lol— (@BeSmooveKG) February 23, 2017
Grayson Allen on the bench again. He needs to decide if he's going to play aggressively & intelligently or continue to ride the pines— Let's Go Pens! (@ddwoodring) February 23, 2017
