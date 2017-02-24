Duke at Miami: How to watch and what to know

No. 10 Duke at Miami
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: CBS
Projected starting lineups
Duke (22-6, 10-5 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 15 ppg, 3.7 apg
G Luke Kennard 20.1 ppg, 5.2 apg
G Matt Jones 7.8 ppg, 3 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 16.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 11.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg
Miami (19-8, 9-6 ACC)
G Bruce Brown 11.5 ppg, 3.3 apg
G Davon Reed 15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
G Anthony Lawrence 7 ppg, 4 rpg
F Kamari Murphy 7 ppg, 7.7 rpg
F Ebuka Izundu 4.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Miami will be looking to avenge its 70-58 Jan. 21 loss to Duke, where the Hurricanes had the upper hand in the first half but were undone by the Blue Devils’ second-half lineup and surge. Freshman Marques Bolden center was on the floor to start the second half and was praised for how he defended the ball screen against Miami. He went on to get his first start. Jeff Capel was still the interim coach during that game.
▪ Miami’s junior starting guard Ja’Quan Newton could return. He was suspended three games on Feb. 15 for violating team rules. Sophomore center Ebuka Izundu was added in Newton’s place, and Miami went 3-0 during the suspension. Newton was averaging 15 points at the time of his suspension. He scored 13 points in 33 minutes against Duke in the teams’ first meeting. The Canes are coming off a 54-48 overtime win at Virginia.
▪ Grayson Allen scored seven points against Miami in Durham, and it was the last time he didn’t make a 3-pointer. He’s coming off a 78-75 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday, when he was 1-of-8 from deep.
Jessika Morgan
