Florida State at Duke: How to watch and what to know

No. 15 Florida State at No. 17 Duke
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
TV: ESPN
Projected starting lineups
Florida State (23-6, 11-5)
G Xavier Rathan-Mayes 10.3 ppg, 5.0 apg
G Dwayne Bacon 16.6 ppg, 3.9 pg
G Terance Mann 8.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg
F Jonathan Isaac 12.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
C Michael Ojo 5.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Duke (22-7, 10-6 ACC)
G Grayson Allen 15 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Luke Kennard 19.9 ppg 5.2 rpg
G Matt Jones 7.7 ppg, 3 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 16.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 11.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Grayson Allen and Amile Jefferson are still pretty banged up as Duke enters its home finale. It will be senior night for Jefferson and guard Matt Jones, and coach Mike Krzyzewski said Jefferson’s and Allen’s status will be a game-day decision. Jefferson missed two games, including an 88-72 loss at Florida State on Jan. 10, to a bruised bone on his right foot. But he’s played through it since then. He is four points away from the 1,000-point club. Allen missed Saturday’s 55-50 loss at Miami due to a left ankle injury. Allen scored a team-high 18 points when Duke beat FSU in Durham last year, 80-65.
▪ Without Jefferson in the first cycle, FSU scored 56 paint points and 19 off second chances. Jefferson has a career-high 42 blocks this season and has anchored Duke’s inside presence all season.
▪ Florida State hasn’t done particularly well on the road. The Seminoles are 8-0 when they’re at home and 3-5 when they’re not. FSU is in a second-place logjam with Notre Dame and Louisville. If FSU wins out, it would take control over second place, behind North Carolina. The Noles squeaked past Clemson, 76-74, in its previous game, which was on the road. Their other two roads wins were at Virginia (Dec. 31, 60-58) and Miami (Feb. 1, 75-57).
Jessika Morgan
Comments